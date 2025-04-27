Piedmont Capital Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Piedmont Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $211.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.33.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

