BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ZWB opened at C$18.88 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.08 and a twelve month high of C$20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile
