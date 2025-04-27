BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZWB opened at C$18.88 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.08 and a twelve month high of C$20.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.47.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of Canadian banks to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. To achieve investment objective the ETF will primarily invest in and hold the securities of Canadian banks, ETFs, or a combination of these.

