Arosa Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Arosa Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $198.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.15.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

