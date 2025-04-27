Whalerock Point Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after buying an additional 384,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,886,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,379,000 after buying an additional 171,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

