VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Bought by Piedmont Capital Management LLC

Piedmont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. VanEck CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 3,588.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,051,000.

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. VanEck CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

