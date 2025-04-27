Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Cut by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 113,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.34. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

