Betterment LLC Buys 7,693 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Betterment LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 341.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 235,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 182,370 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 117,333 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 185,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 109,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 62,348 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD opened at $47.59 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

