Arosa Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arosa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for 0.6% of Arosa Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arosa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,312,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,608,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.0 %

GPI stock opened at $406.97 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.86 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.