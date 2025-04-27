Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after buying an additional 2,037,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 686,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $12,105,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,316,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,968,000 after acquiring an additional 434,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Insider Activity at Independence Realty Trust

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.