Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC) Position Increased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 19.39% of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVMC opened at $60.11 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $70.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (AVMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMC was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

