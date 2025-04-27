Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 8,724 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

