Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 228,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $54.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

