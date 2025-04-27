Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,818 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 12.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 74.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter.

UJUN stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

