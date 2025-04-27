Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 164,421.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after buying an additional 1,109,847 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.53 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.