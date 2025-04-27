Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,625 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.05% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $29.88 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $672.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

