Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 739.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,790 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

