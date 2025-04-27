Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Strategy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Strategy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Strategy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,814,000 after buying an additional 147,290 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $127,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 34,698 shares valued at $11,403,343. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $368.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Strategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.57 and a 200 day moving average of $316.42.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

