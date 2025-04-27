Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Veracyte worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veracyte by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Veracyte by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 846,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 448,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 785,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

VCYT stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

