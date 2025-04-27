Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $19,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

MMSI stock opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.67 and a 12 month high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock worth $11,139,521. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

