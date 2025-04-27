1,910 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $478,349,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after buying an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $603.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.52 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.