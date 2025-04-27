Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 5,547 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,295.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,034,103 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 9,615,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,161,315 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $83,513,000 after purchasing an additional 241,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,419,331 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $54,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,815 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $43,270,000 after buying an additional 137,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 606,164 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $36.77 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.