Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,384 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $201.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

