Voya Investment Management LLC Has $22.97 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531,267 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $22,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,049,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,941,000 after acquiring an additional 343,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after acquiring an additional 923,477 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,727,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,443,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 378,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $6.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of 157.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
