Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 560 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,426,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.16.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

