Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $56.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

