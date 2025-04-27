Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $304.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

