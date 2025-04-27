Piedmont Capital Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Piedmont Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,580 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

