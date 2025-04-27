Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Decreased by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises about 7.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $56,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,206,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Markel Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,804.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,063.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,760.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

