Mendel Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mendel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,761,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 182,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 85,288 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.