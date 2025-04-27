Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 594,426 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,037,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594,426 shares during the quarter. FormFactor accounts for about 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $265,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 113,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in FormFactor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 443,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,716. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $28.34 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

