Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $544.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.95 and a 200-day moving average of $573.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.19 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

