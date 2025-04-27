Earnest Partners LLC Has $211.94 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 1.47% of Akamai Technologies worth $211,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,096 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,074.12. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,394 shares of company stock worth $2,653,043. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

