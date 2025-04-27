Earnest Partners LLC Has $189.12 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Teledyne Technologies worth $189,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TDY opened at $458.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $375.94 and a one year high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total value of $2,989,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,910,255.66. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,518 shares of company stock worth $11,586,295. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

