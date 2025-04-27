Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,490 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,858,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,258,583.12. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,564 shares of company stock worth $3,605,360. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

