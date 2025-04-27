Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $306.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $430.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.