Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Biogen by 640.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.37.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $118.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

