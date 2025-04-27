PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $892.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

