Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,051,000 after buying an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.41 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

