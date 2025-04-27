Aquatic Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $176,298,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 782,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of BROS stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Baird R W upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

