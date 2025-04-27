Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lowered by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,263,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,876,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,129 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.31 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

