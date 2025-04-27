iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 110.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.53.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

