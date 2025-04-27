The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Larry C. Larsen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,229.10. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

