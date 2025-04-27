Hancock Whitney Corp Has $415,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOOT shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

