Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $253,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This represents a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $112.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

