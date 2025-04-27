Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,596 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

