Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

LYB stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

