Capital Analysts LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 775.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 80,525 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 257,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 95,358 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.