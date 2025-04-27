Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New $775,000 Investment in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $5,064,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tempus AI by 935.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,990. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 3,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,447.56. This represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584,252 shares of company stock worth $272,870,580. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tempus AI from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

