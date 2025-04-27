Earnest Partners LLC Has $177.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,311,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $177,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Middleby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $130.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $118.41 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

