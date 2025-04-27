Quarry LP Has $533,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1,823.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $37,149,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $473.38 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.95.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. The trade was a 21.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

